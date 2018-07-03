Waterloo woman dies after being hit while riding her bike

The Black Hawk County Sheriff says the investigation into a car-bicycle crash that killed a Waterloo woman continues and no charges have been filed at this time.

The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Connie Inks died after the bicycle she was riding was struck from behind by a car driven by 39-year-old Joshua Summerhays, also from Waterloo. It happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 218 north of Washburn.

Inks, a Sumner native, was a longtime competitive cyclist, rower and triathlete. She won gold medals in a pair of cycling events in the 2017 Iowa Senior Games.