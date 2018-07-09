Iowa Falls man dies in accident

An Iowa Falls man was killed in a one-car accident Sunday afternoon on the Hamilton-Story County line.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the victim as 34-year-old Chad L. Chelsvig. Reportedly, a 1964 Chevrolet Nova driven by Chelsvig was traveling northbound when the car went off the roadway, striking a utility pole at the northwest corner of the intersection and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Chelsvig was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames where he died of his injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)