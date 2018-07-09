Iowa State Fair now one month away

The Iowa State Fair opens its 2018 run one month from today. Fair spokesperson, Mindy Williamson says they are now selling advanced tickets that give you a $4 discount off the $12 adult ticket.

She says they have a couple discount days during the fair run — but none of them offer cheaper tickets than the ones you buy now. You can get a $2 discount off the $6 children’s tickets now too. The discount tickets are available until opening day.

“We also offer advanced savings with our Thrill Park wristbands. Those are not available at a discount during the fair — however they are right now. We also have family fun packs which are a group of rides and attractions and five food dollars,” Williamson says. “And those are available now, but not available during the fair.” You can get the tickets at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office in the Administration Building on the Fairgrounds and online at iowastatefair.org.