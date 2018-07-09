Vice President Pence due in Iowa this week to campaign for Iowa congressman

The Kansas City Star is reporting Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa this week.

The vice president is scheduled to be in Kansas City Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reports Pence will then fly to Cedar Rapids to speak at a fundraiser for Iowa Congressman Rod Blum.

Blum, who is from Dubuque, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. Iowa’s first congressional district has more registered Democrats than Republican voters and Blum’s race against Democrat Abby Finkenauer is seen as one of the most competitive in the country