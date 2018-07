The murder trial of a Knoxville man will be moved out of Marion County.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Carter is accused in the fatal shooting of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley Carter, in June of 2015. The case has drawn national news coverage, including a “Dateline NBC” segment earlier this year.

On Monday, a judge agreed with a defense motion that publicity surrounding the case would make a fair trial difficult in Marion County. A new trial location has not been selected.