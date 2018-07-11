Des Moines business owner shoots and kills suspected burglar

A business owner in Des Moines shot and killed a burglary suspect this morning.

Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says it happened at 7:15, as the owner of Kraft 5 Star Muffler arrived at his store on the city’s south side. “There was a burglar inside his business, in the process of stealing quite a load of property,” Parizek said. “At some point there was a confrontation between the two, the business owner felt threatened and as a result of that, he was armed and he shot the burglary suspect.”

For now, police are not saying if the burglar was armed. According to Parizek, it’s unlikely charges will be filed as it appears this case falls under Iowa’s new “Stand Your Ground” law. “At first blush, it certainly looks like this is the type of incident where this law would have a legitimate application,” Parizek said. The store owner was not hurt in the confrontation with the burglar.

“He was not injured, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a pre-existing medical condition that was kind of aggravated by the stress,” Parizek said. “It was definitely a scary situation for him.” More information about the case is expected to be released at 4 p.m. today.

“The vehicle the suspect was using was stolen from another state and it certainly looks like the suspect himself might be from out of state,” Parizek said.