More information released in fatal Webster County accident

More details are being released about a three-vehicle crash on Monday night in Webster County near Badger that killed a Humboldt man and seriously injured a Fort Dodge woman.

Reportedly, a 2006 Land Rover driven by 24-year-old Aisha Ismail of Fort Dodge was traveling westbound on Webster County Road C-56 when she started to pass a 2008 Chevrolet Silverardo pickup truck and car trailer operated by 51-year-old Michael Heuck of Spencer. As Ismail was passing the Heuck pickup, she collided head-on with an eastbound Dodge Neon driven by David Fliehe of Humboldt. The collision caused the Ismael Land Rover to be pushed into the driver’s side of the Heuck trailer. The Fliehe car ended up in the south ditch.

The Ismael vehicle rolled onto its side and then ended up on its top in the south ditch. The Heuck pickup remained on the road and was able to stop without further problems. Fliehe died in the accident. Ismail was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of her injuries. Heuck escaped injury.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)