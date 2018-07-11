Two people walking killed in accidents in Buchanan and Louisa County

Radio Iowa

The Highway Patrol says two pedestrians were killed in separate accidents on Iowa’s roads on Tuesday.

The first incident happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 380 in Buchanan County. Troopers say 21-year-old Angelica Soto of Cedar Rapids was walking along the highway and, according to witnesses, walked into traffic. Soto was hit by a car and killed.

The second accident happened around 9 p.m. The State Patrol says a pedestrian was hit by a car while walking on a road in Louisa County. Forty-three-year-old Lian Hmun Sang of Columbus Junction was dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old motorist told troopers she didn’t see Sang as she turned into a private driveway.

 