Wapello man going to prison on child porn charge

A southeast Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Sixty-five-year-old Jack Lee Coleman of Wapello pleaded guilty in February to one count of production of child pornography. Police started investigating Coleman in 2016 after a child reported being sexually abused by him.

Investigators seized a computer and found nude images of five children on the computer that were taken with a hidden camera in Coleman’s a bathroom. The computer also contained pornographic images of another child.