Washington man accused of stabbing his roommate to death

A man is in jail, accused in the stabbing death of his roommate in southeast Iowa.

Police were sent to an apartment complex in Washington on Wednesday morning and found 70-year-old Ed Jones dead from an apparent stab wound. The Iowa DCI reports a large knife was on his lap and Jones’ roommate, 64-year-old Clarence Pedersen, admitted he owned a knife “similar in appearance.”

Investigators say they also found, in Pedersen’s belongings, a handwritten note which stated “Kill Ed.” Pedersen is charged with first-degree murder.

Court records show Pedersen was convicted of killing his brother-in-law in southwest Iowa in December of 1978.