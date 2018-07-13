Hawkeyes set date for annual Kids Day at Kinnick

The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids Day at Kinnick” presented by University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 11. Gates to Kinnick Stadium open at 11 a.m. (CT), with practice scheduled to begin at noon.

Team members will sign autographs for kids at approximately 11:30 a.m. along the front of the west and south stands. Free schedule posters, cards, magnets, and rosters will be available inside all open gates and in Krause Family Plaza. Fans are discouraged from bringing additional items to be autographed.

Free parking is available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees apply. Concession stands are open, with items being sold at discounted prices.

Fans attending Kids Day should enter Kinnick Stadium at Gates A (south end zone) and E (west side). Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and fans will be allowed to sit in the south and west stands.

Fans should note that there will be no access to the playing surface of Kinnick. Fans are also reminded that the annual “Kids Day at Kinnick” activity is designed primarily for the enjoyment of younger fans. Therefore, possession of an open container of beer or wine, or consumption of hard liquor on University property, including parking lots, is prohibited by law.