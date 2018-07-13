Wheatcroft holds a one shot lead after first round at John Deere Classic

Steve Wheatcroft went bogey free, reeling off six straight birdies to finish his opening-round 62, which was good enough for the early lead at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Michael Kim stands in second at 8 under after the first round.

Broc Everett, the former West Des Moines Valley golfer and NCAA individual champion shot a 4-under 67 Thursday with two birdies and an eagle.

Drake alum and Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson shot 2 under in his first round.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the John Deere Classic with a right shoulder injury late Thursday afternoon.