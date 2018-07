A Missouri man is dead after leading authorities in northeast Iowa on a high-speed chase.

The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Jared Hill of Jefferson City was involved in a pursuit with Fayette County sheriff’s deputies early Saturday in the town of Wadena. Troopers say Hill crossed into on-coming traffic and collided head-on with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Hill was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.