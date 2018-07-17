Former Missouri trooper involved in Iowan’s death loses peace officer license

A former Missouri law officer involved in the drowning of an Iowa man no longer has his peace officer license.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has permanently revoked the license of former trooper Anthony Piercy. He was involved in the 2014 drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive on the Lake of the Ozarks. Piercy arrested Ellingson on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. Ellingson fell out of the water patrol boat while handcuffed and wearing a life jacket that was not properly secured.

Last month, a Missouri judge ruled the highway patrol improperly fired Piercy and sent the case back to the agency for consideration of a lesser penalty. Piercy’s lawyer told the Kansas City Star he plans to appeal the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s decision.