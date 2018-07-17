Man shot to death by Polk County deputy following chase

A man is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy in central Iowa this morning.

The shooting followed a traffic stop and chase in Altoona. The Polk County Sheriff’s office reports a deputy pulled over a driver at 3:45 a.m. and as deputies approached the car and asked the man to step outside, he instead drove away. The chase ended 15 minutes later when the driver stopped and appeared to have a weapon in his hands as he got out of the car. That’s when he was shot by the deputy.

The names of the deputy and the man who was shot to death have not been released.