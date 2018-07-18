Iowa State women add to recruiting class

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly announced today an addition to the 2018 signing class, as Inès Nezerwa signed on to play for the Cyclones. With the signing of Nezerwa, Iowa State now has five new additions this season, joining Maddie Frederick, Ashley Joens, Morgan Kane and Jade Thurmon who are all signed on to compete for the Cyclones next season and enrolled in classes.

“We are excited to add Inès to our Cyclone family,” Fennelly said. “Adding a player with her length and size is a major bonus for this year’s team. Inès is a hard worker in all she does and will be fun for our fans to get to know on and off the court.”

Nezerwa is a 6-3 forward who hails from Nyakabiga, Burundi, but has spent the 2017-18 season at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Last season, she netted 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor. She earned NJCAA All-Conference honors and was named an NJCAA All-American in 2017-18. In addition to her honors on the court, Nezerwa was named the NJCAA Region XIV Academic team. Nezerwa will join the Cyclones as a senior.