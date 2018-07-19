Audit concludes UI employee made $57,313.36 in improper purchases

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office has found a former clerk in the University of Iowa’s College of Dentistry made more than 57-thousand dollars worth of improper purchases.

Amanda Shumaker was an administrative specialist in the Department of Periodontics for about four years. Auditors found she spent nearly 29-thousand dollars worth of university money on gift cards. She also bought clothes, shoes, cameras, computer equipment with university money. According to the audit report, she created fake invoices for all those improper purchases to conceal the spending.

The results of the auditors’ investigation have been forwarded to state and local law enforcement agencies.