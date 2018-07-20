Brisk fundraising pace for several statewide candidates

Newly-filed paperwork shows why Iowa’s governor’s race is classified as one of the country’s most competitive.

Democrat Fred Hubbell, the Des Moines businessman who’s running for governor, raised a record $2.6 million in the past six weeks. That’s half a million more than former Governor Terry Branstad raised during the same period back in 2010.

Hubbell put his own money in the campaign earlier, but the entire $2.6 million total for the past six weeks came from other contributors.

Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds raised $1.1 million since the last week in May. She had about $3.6 million dollars left in her campaign account at the end of last week.

Hubbell launched his campaign for governor a year ago and has raised $9.5 million dollars since then. That’s just shy of what Branstad had raised by this point in 2014. Reynolds has raised more than $7.5 million for this election cycle.

Jake Porter, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor, raised about $3700 over the past six weeks. As of July 14th, Porter had about $1500 left for the fall campaign.

Yesterday was the deadline for candidates for the legislature and statewide office to file fundraising reports with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

The woman who’s challenging Iowa’s incument secretary of state far out-paced the incumbent’s fundraising over the past six weeks. Democrat Deidre DeJear, the first African American nominated by Primary voters for the November ballot, raised nearly $71,000 in the past six weeks. She spent $26,000 during the period, which included the last week of the primary campaign. She faced an opponent in the primary.

Secretary of State Pate was unopposed in the GOP Primary in June. He raised just $8000 in the past six weeks. Pate, though, has a quarter of a million dollars in his campaign reserve.

The Democrat who’s running for state ag secretary currently has a nearly four-to-one cash advantage over the Republican who is in the post today.

Tim Gannon, a former aide to Tom Vilsack in the governor’s office and at the USDA, was unopposed for the Democratic Party’s nomination for ag secretary. He’s raised $85,000 in the past six weeks and has nearly $109,000 in the bank for the fall campaign.

By contrast, Republican Mike Naig has $28,000 left after he battled four other Republicans in June. Naig is technically the incumbent in this race. In March, Governor Reynolds appointed him to replace Ag Secretary Bill Northey when Northey left for a job in the Trump Administration. Naig finished just short of the 35 percent support he needed from Primary voters to win the nomination outright and it took five rounds of voting at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention for Naig to secure it. He’s raised $46,000 over the past six weeks, but Naig had to spend $41,000 during the last week of the primary through this past week as he campaigned to win a spot on November’s ballot.

The man who’s challenging the state auditor has raised exponentially more than the incumbent. Republican State Auditor Mary Mosiman filed her paperwork raised about $17,000 in the past six weeks. Rob Sand, the Democrat who’s challenging Mosiman, raised $100,000 during the same period and has more than $317,000 available for his campaign. Mosiman has about a third as much.

The nation’s longest serving state treasurer and his Republican opponent raised just a few thousand dollars over the past six weeks. State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, a Democrat, raised about $3000 since the last week of May. Jeremy Davis was nominated to run against Fitzgerald at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention June 16th and has a little less than $2000 in his campaign account. Fitzgerald, who is seeking a tenth term, has about $62,000.

The other long-time statewide official, Attorney General Tom Miller, raised nearly $6000 in the past six weeks and has about $200,000 in his campaign account. Miller, a Democrat, does not have a GOP opponent.