Marshalltown residents asked to be patient as tornado assessment continues

Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer provided an injury update today that confirms everyone escaped the tornado that blew through the city.

“We have no known casualties and limited injuries despite the devastating property damage and the number of trees that have been uprooted,” Greer says.

Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson says the are asking residents to be patient as they continue sorting out the damage. “We’ve had phone calls from business owners and homeowners. Our request is please let us get this initial damage assessment done first. They are calling to see if they can get into their businesses and homes. We understand their desire and their need to do that,” Rierson says. “But if they will give us some time to complete that initial damage assessment, we would rally appreciate it.”

Alliant Energy spokesman Justin Potts says some home damage may need to be repaired before power is turned back on to homes and businesses. “If you have sustained damage to your house or to your building, you will need to have a qualified contractor make repairs to you system before we are able to restore electricity to that,” Potts says. “We’ve got details on the parts that you need fix and whatnot on our website at alliantenergy.com/outagecenter.”

The governor is touring the damage in Marshalltown this afternoon, and has already issued a state disaster declaration for Marshal County.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)