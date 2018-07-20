Teen motorist dies, two children critically hurt in NW Iowa crash

A teenage driver was killed and two other children were badly hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 16-year-old Daisy Pippet of Le Mars has died from injuries suffered from the accident.

Pippet was the driver of the Chevy Malibu that failed to make a stop and consequently was struck broadside by a straight truck.

Two other passengers were in the Pippet vehicle, a three-year old boy and a five-year old girl. Both were airlifted to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the straight truck and his passenger suffered only minor injuries during the accident.

Story and photo by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars