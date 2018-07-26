Judge issues injunction against part of new state voting law

A Polk County judge has put part of the state’s new voter ID law on hold.

The ruling impacts absentee ballots by putting a temporary hold a change that cut the time to file an absentee ballot before an election from 40 to 29 days. The ruling also puts the voter verification number for an absentee ballot request on hold and new signature matching requirements won’t be enforced. Judge Karen Ramono’s ruling says the state has not shown how the new law would prevent voter fraud.

The judge wants further review the provisions. The League of United latin Americna Citizens sued the state and is hoping to have the case resolved before the November elections. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he will appeal the ruling.