Man admits he regularly sold meth to 12-15 customers in Redfield area

A 53-year-old Iowa central man has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges.

Two years ago, undercover agents went to David James Lister’s apartment in Redfield and bought meth. Authorities then got a search warrant, opened a safe in the apartment and found 1.5 pounds of meth, plus $2,000 in cash. Lister admitted the money came from drug sales. Authorities also found a cache of guns in Lister’s storage unit.

Lister told investigators he typically spent $20,000 every two weeks to buy two pounds of meth from his supplier and he’d sell it to 12 to 15 customers in the Redfield area. He said some of his customers gave him the guns as trade rather than cash for the meth.