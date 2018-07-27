Ottumwa woman charged with killing her five-year-old child

A 22-year-old Ottumwa woman has been charged with murdering her five-year-old daughter.

The girl died on Thursday, July 19. That afternoon, Ottumwa police and fire rescue responded to a 911 call about the girl, who was described as “unresponsive” and she was taken to Ottumwa’s hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted on Monday of this week, but authorities say the results are still pending.

On Thursday, Ottumwa Police and state Division of Criminal Investigation agents interviewed the girl’s mother and authorities say Kelsie Ray Thomas admitted she killed her daughter. She’s being held in the Wapello County Jail. Court documents accuse Thomas of “extreme indifference” toward her daughter and accuse the woman of setting a series of events in motion that led to the girl’s death.

According to court papers, the girl died at “approximately 1 p.m.” on July 16th. The 911 call that day about the girl was made about 90 minutes later.