Report concludes opioid abuse rate among insured Iowans is low

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has revealed three out of every 1,000 Iowans it insures were diagnosed with an opioid-related disorder last year. According to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, its Iowa customers have the fourth-lowest rate of opioid abuse in the nation.

Wellmark’s chief pharmacy officer says while the company is encouraged by the findings in the report, opioid addiction is still an issue in Iowa, plus there’s a shortage of qualify, accredited programs for those seeking treatment for an addiction.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield has announced plans to establish a national hotline by 2020 for anyone to use to check out treatment centers.

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield serves two million customers in Iowa and South Dakota.