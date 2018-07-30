Hawkeyes Wirfs charged with OWI

University of Iowa football player Tristan Wirfs was cited for Operating While Under the Influence in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

“While we are currently gathering additional facts, I am disappointed in Tristan’s decision making based on the information that’s already been confirmed,” said Gary Barta, the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program.”

Wirfs is a sophomore offensive tackle from Mount Vernon, Iowa.