Police seek hit-and-run driver in fatal crash involving man on a bike

Des Moines Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a weekend crash that killed a bicyclist.

Police say 56-year-old Darrel Ford died after his bicycle was hit by an SUV at an intersection northwest of downtown Des Moines around 1 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police the SUV had the right of way and Ford went through a red light, but the SUV driver also fled the scene.

Police say they’re looking for a full-size, newer model, red sport utility vehicle that should have front end, driver’s side and windshield damage. Police say Ford is a former resident of Texas and had only been in Des Moines for around one year.