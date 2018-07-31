Man charged with sexually assaulting convenience store clerk

A man turned himself in yesterday and has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in a Des Moines convenience store.

The Quik Trip clerk reported she was attacked at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. She fought back and injured her attacker’s face. Surveilance video from the store showing the suspect was released to the public and spread on social media.

Twenty-four-year-old Gerald Miller turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse. If convicted on that felony charge, Miller could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.