Police in Des Moines and Davenport seek drivers in hit-and-run accidents involving bicycles

Police in Des Moines and Davenport are searching for the drivers in two hit-and-run cases involving bicyclists.

Des Moines police have identified the make of car and possible driver who struck and killed a man who was riding a

bicycle early Saturday morning.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old Darrel Ford, died at the hospital. Police are looking for a ruby red, 2018 Ford Edge that was a rental vehicle and may have front end and windshield damage.

Police say the last known driver of the SUV is Anthony J. McGilvrey, and they are seeking him for questioning.

Davenport hit-and-run

Davenport police say a bicyclist was found on a city street around 1:30 this morning. The man, who has not been identified, had been struck from behind by someone who fled the scene. He was flown to University Hospitals in Iowa City with serious life-threatening inuries.

Davenport police are asking anyone who may’ve seen something to call them at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.