ISU sells football field naming rights to MidAmerican Energy

The Iowa State University Athletic Department announced today it has sold the naming rights to the football field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames to MidAmerican Energy.

The stadium itself will continue to be called Jack Trice Stadium in honor of the first African-American student-athlete in Cyclone history. Trice died in 1923 from injuries suffered in a football game at Minnesota.

The utility company will pay up to $1.5 million each year for 10 years to have its name on the field. The school says partnership between the ISU Athletic Department and MidAmerican Energy Company will include support of the new Student Performance Center that was approved by the Board of Regents in April of this year.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2019 on the new state-of-the-art center that will be located northwest of the Jack Trice Stadium. The Student Performance Center will include construction of a new student-athlete academic and sports nutrition center, expansion of the Bergstrom Football Complex and redeveloping the north entrance and hillside seating at Jack Trice Stadium. The complex will be adjacent to the Bergstrom Football Complex.

A grand plaza/stadium entrance will be built in the area currently occupied by the Olsen Building. MidAmerican Energy field will be used for the first time when the Cyclones host South Dakota State on September 1st.