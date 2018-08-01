Man sentenced to prison for fatal crash near Edgewood

An Elkader man is sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a crash that killed two teenagers.

Twenty-one-year-old Kory Doeppke pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the February 16 crash near Edgewood. Police said Doeppke was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign and his car was hit by a pickup.

The impact split Doeppke’s car in half and killed two of his passengers, Brady Edwards of Greeley and Izaiah Drinkwater of Manchester, who were both 16.

Doeppke was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.