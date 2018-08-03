SUV believed to be involved in Des Moines hit-and-run found

Police say they’ve found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Des Moines.

The crash happened early on the morning of July 28. Police say a red SUV struck the bicyclist, who went through a red light at an intersection. The SUV left the scene and the cyclist, 56-year-old Darrel Ford of Des Moines, died at a hospital.

Police say the SUV was located Wednesday night, abandoned and hidden in a rural area east of Mitchellville. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected driver, 32-year-old Anthony McGilvrey. He’s facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.