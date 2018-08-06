Charges filed in deadly Ottumwa shooting

Two Ottumwa men have been charged with attempted murder and burglary following a deadly shoot out with police.

The Wappelo County Attorney has charged 32-year-old Michael Paul Bibbey and 23-year-old Dalton Dwayne Cook each with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and six counts of attempted murder in the shooting Friday that left 35-year-old David Roy White of Fairfield dead.

Investigators says the three men forced their way into an Ottumwa home, took some items and then got into a gunfight with police near an elementary school as they tried to get away. Bibby was hit during the shoot out and was taken to the hospital for treatment. One person in the home, who has not been identified, was shot and is recovering.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.