Decorah teens accused of attempted murder

Two Decorah teens are now accused of attempted murder for what authorities called a “brutal” beating.

Eighteen-year-old Dalton Adam and 17-year-old Jacob Taylor Seelinger are both charged with willful injury causing serious injury and attempted murder. The charges are in connection with a July 12th incident in rural Decorah.

Seelinger’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 12th. Adam has requested his trial be moved out of Winneshiek County. No start date has been scheduled.

Police have released no information on the victim, or a possible motive.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)