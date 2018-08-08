Four people arrested and more are sought by Storm Lake police following street fight

Storm Lake Police continue to look for people who were involved in a big street fight.

Four people have been arrested, but more are sought, after officers responded to the fight on Monday just after 10 p.m. Police say the fight involved several people in a Storm Lake roadway and many of them fled the scene as officers arrived.

The four people who were taken into custody are charged with disorderly conduct; 18-year-old Angel Espinoza, 41-year-old Fernando Veliz, and two 16-year-old boys. Storm Lake Police are still investigating the fight and have not said how or why it may’ve started.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD)