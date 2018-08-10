Finkenauer, in State Fair speech, stresses family’s union roots

Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque spoke for about six minutes yesterday at The Des Moines Register’s “Soapbox” at the Iowa State Fair.

“I think it’s about time we start talking about hope again because I also realize that we are not a state or a country that grows from fear and division,” Finkenauer said. “We grow from hope.”

Finkenauer also stressed her family’s roots in the labor movement. Finkenauer, a two-term member of the Iowa House, emphasized her opposition to Iowa Republicans’ efforts to roll back union rights.

“I mean, you name it, they’ve gone after it in the state of Iowa and I tell you what, I haven’t just been a vote against those attacks,” Finkenauer said “I’ve been a voice every single time.”

Finkenauer is challenging Republican Congressman Rod Blum’s bid for a third term in the U.S. House. The race is routinely listed as among the most competitive in the country.

“The energy on the ground is amazing and we’re just going to make sure that we keep getting out there, keep hearing from folks and talking about what Iowans are discussing around their kitchen table,” Finkenaur said during a brief interview with reporters.

Finkenauer indicated her campaign hopes to soon figure out a schedule for debating Blum.