Man shot and killed by police officer after confrontation in Creston park

A man was shot to death by a police officer in southwest Iowa Monday night.

The police officer and Union County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to McKinley Park in Creston just before midnight on the report of a man with a gun sitting on a bench.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the officers tried speaking to the man for several minutes before he rose from the bench and walked toward the officers. He refused orders to stop and show his hands, and then “advanced quickly on the officers.” That’s when he was shot by the Creston Police officer. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

The officer is now on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

(By T.J. Dunphy, KSIB, Creston)