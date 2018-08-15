Waterloo man allegedly threatened to set wife’s car on fire

A Waterloo man was arrested early this morning for pouring gasoline on his wife’s car while she and her sister were inside.

Waterloo Police say 28-year-old Patrick McGrane is charged with first-degree arson after he poured a can of gasoline on the windshield of the car and threatened to light it on fire. McGrane’s wife told police he also struck the back passenger window with a shovel while she and her sister were in the car.

McGrane is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $150,000 bond.