La Porte City police plan news conference for update on search for Jake Wilson

Authorities leading the investigation into the disappearance of an autistic La Porte City teenager are planning to give an update on the search later today.

Officials have scheduled a 4 P.M. news conference at the La Porte City Fire Station. In a morning press release from the Black Hawk County sheriff’s department announcing the news conference, authorities said they “will be doing a significant update on the Jake Wilson case.”

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson have been leading the investigation into Wilson’s disappearance, but neither has indicated what information is being released at the briefing. The 16-year-old Wilson has been missing since April 7th, when he went for a walk to nearby Wolf Creek and didn’t return home. Since then, investigators have been trying to find out what happened to him.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)