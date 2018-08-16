Man injured in Ottumwa shooting

Ottumwa Police are investigating an early morning shooting that landed a man in the hospital.

Officers were called to a home on the northwest side of Ottumwa (at 1029 W. 2nd) shortly after 1 a.m. today and found the resident, 61-year-old Clifford Collett, Senior, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say Collett was taken to an Ottumwa hospital and was reported in stable condition. There’s no word of any arrests in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Ottumwa Police (at 641-683-0661).