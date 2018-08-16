Updated report shows 21 tornadoes touched down July 19th

It turns out more tornadoes hit Iowa back on July 19th than first thought.

After more detailed research, the National Weather Service now says the number of tornadoes that touched down statewide that day is now 21. That’s up from 16. Officials say five more tornadoes — most of them in corn and soybean fields — were identified through the use of high-resolution satellite images.

The largest twister that day hit Marshalltown, an EF-3 that destroyed 90 homes and damaged more than 600. Another EF-3 hit Pella, a pair of EF2s struck Bondurant, with three EF-1’s landing near Keosauqua and Monroe.

That leaves a total of 14 EF-0’s.