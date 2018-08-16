Website used for Mollie Tibbetts search may be model for future missing person cases

The state-run website set up Monday to collect tips about the disappearance of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be a prototype for similar missing persons cases in the future.

Governor Reynolds says the state has added another computer server to deal with the volume of traffic to Findingmollie.iowa.gov.

“It seems like they’re getting a lot of tips and there’s a lot of people going on the site…and we should do whatever we can to really help in the efforts to find her and bring her home,” Reynolds says.

The governor says in today’s world, people need to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior and a website may help investigators deal with tips about human trafficking and missing persons. As of this afternoon, the state has 377 names on its list of missing persons. Some of the cases date back to the 1970s.