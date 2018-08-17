Calling husbands the old fashioned way at the Iowa State Fair

A 65-year-old eastern Iowa woman is the Iowa State Fair’s Husband Calling Champion.

Rose Beauregard of Center Point cupped her hands around her mouth and yelled into the microphone on the Pioneer Hall stage at the State Fair. Beauregard told reporters it helps to have a husband with the two-syllable first name of Clifford.

“I do practice on my husband, but I do more practing on my grandson and my camping club,” she said. “We camp every month.”

Beauregard began entering the contest in 2003 and this is the first time she’s won.

“I just wanted to win one time,” she said. “The older I get, the harder it is to take that deep breath.”

Now that’s she’s won 2018 Iowa State Fair Husband Calling Contest, Beauregard is retiring from the annual competition, but not the private practice of husband calling.

Like most couples, she and her husband have cell phones and she uses hers to reach him, but Beauregard said there are still times at home when a good yell out the back door is needed.

“Our kitchen opens up to our backyard,” Beauregard said, “and when you’re in the backyard, you usually don’t have your cell phone anyway.”

Beauregard beat 10 other competitors, including a first-time contestant who is a newlywed and another competitor who’s entered the contest for more years than she can remember.