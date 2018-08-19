Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Congressman Boswell’s funeral set for Saturday in Lamoni

Congressman Boswell’s funeral set for Saturday in Lamoni

By

Leonard Boswell

The funeral for former Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell will be held Saturday on the Graceland University Campus in Lamoni.

Boswell, a Vietnam veteran who farmed in Davis County after retiring from the military, was a state senator, the Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 1994 and for 16 years he represented Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Boswell family has established a scholarship fund at Graceland University in the congressman’s honor “for young people interested in studying agriculture.”

Boswell’s funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 in the Shaw Center on the Graceland University campus. A graveside service, along with full military honors, will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni.

Following the burial, the Boswell family has announced it will host a party at the family farm — “complete with food, drinks and fireworks” — to celebrate the congressman’s life.