Congressman Boswell’s funeral set for Saturday in Lamoni

The funeral for former Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell will be held Saturday on the Graceland University Campus in Lamoni.

Boswell, a Vietnam veteran who farmed in Davis County after retiring from the military, was a state senator, the Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 1994 and for 16 years he represented Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Boswell family has established a scholarship fund at Graceland University in the congressman’s honor “for young people interested in studying agriculture.”

Boswell’s funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 in the Shaw Center on the Graceland University campus. A graveside service, along with full military honors, will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni.

Following the burial, the Boswell family has announced it will host a party at the family farm — “complete with food, drinks and fireworks” — to celebrate the congressman’s life.