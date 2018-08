A fire destroyed a business on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids this morning.

The fire at Duchess Cleaners on Center Point Road Northeast was reported shortly before 5 a.m. No one was in the business at the time. Part of the roof collapsed as firefighters arrived on the scene. They had the fire under control in about an hour, but say the building was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Duchess Cleaners has another location in Cedar Rapids, at 588 Boyson Road.