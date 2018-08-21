Another All American honor for Iowa’s Fant

Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant has been named to the first team on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. The announcement was made Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Fant led all FBS tight ends in 2017 with an average of 16.5 yards per catch. He led Iowa and all FBS tight ends with 11 touchdown receptions and ranked second on the team with a career-high 30 receptions. Fant is one of six Big Ten Conference players named to the AP first unit.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was named to the AP preseason first All-America team a year ago, while Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson were named first-team AP All-Americans following the season.

Fant, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, was previously named to preseason first-team All-America squads by NFLDraftScout.com, Sporting News, and Athlon Sports. In addition, Fant was named to the Big Ten’s preseason honors list and preseason watch lists for the John Mackey Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Fant and the Hawkeyes open their season against Northern Illinois on September 1.