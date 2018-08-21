Reports say Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead

(Update 9:30 a.m.) The DCI confirms a body has been found in rural Poweshiek County and they are trying to confirm its identity.

Previous story:

CBS and Fox News news are reporting that missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been found.

The 20-year-old Tibbetts went missing on July 18 in her hometown of Brooklyn. There is no report of where or how the body was found. Investigators plan to hold a news conference today at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma at 4 p.m.

The search for Tibbetts spread statewide, then nationwide and international with signs and buttons and a reward fund. That reward fund from Crimestoppers has reach $385,000.

Police have released few details about their findings, saying it’s important to keep some information confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation. Rob Tibbetts, Mollie’s father, has suggested his daughter may have been abducted, possibly by someone she knows. Mollie was dog-sitting at her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn. She had gone jogging, but her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, believes Mollie returned to his home before she vanished.