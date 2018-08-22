East Mills teacher accused of sexually abusing a student

A teacher and coach in southwest Iowa is accused of sexually abusing a student.

According to the Mills County Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Irvin of Pacific Junction is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Irvin was arrested Tuesday. He’s an elementary art teacher, head cross country coach and assistant track coach in the East Mills School District.

Investigators say late last week, a juvenile female told them that Irvin touched her in the groin and buttocks area in late July or early August. She also said, in April, Irvin rubbed his genitalia on her bare feet.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)