Man sentenced to prison in fatal Lake Delhi ride on the ice

A northeast Iowa man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for a fatal crash on Lake Delhi.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Juengel of Manchester pled guilty last month to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police said 23-year-old Alex Salow of Delhi died when the vehicle Juengel was driving broke through the ice at Lake Delhi in early January.

Witnesses reported seeing the car doing doughnuts on the ice when it plunged into the frigid water. Salow’s body was found in the vehicle.