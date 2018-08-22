The family of Mollie Tibbetts thanks supporters, asks for privacy in their grief

The family of Mollie Tibbetts released a statement today on her death.

The statement says:

“Our hearts are broken.

On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

State investigators announced Tuesday they had found the 20-year-old’s Brooklyn woman’s body in a in a cornfield near Guernsey after weeks of searching. A 24-year-old man who is in the country illegally, Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death.