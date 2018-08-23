Former U-I student given prison time for hacking computer and changing grades

A former University of Iowa wrestler is sentenced to prison for hacking the school’s computer system.

Twenty-three-year-old Trevor Graves pleaded guilty to unauthorized access and damaging the U-I network in 2015. Graves admitted to using what’s called a key logger to get passwords from professors so he could log onto the system and delete or change the grades for himself and five other students.

Graves, who is from Fort Collins, Colorado, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay $67,900 dollars in restitution to the school. The restitution is the amount the university says it cost to fix the network after Graves got in.